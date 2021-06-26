SMITH, Annette, 93, of Powhatan, Va., entered into eternal rest on June 21, 2021 in Richmond. She is survived by three sisters, Gladys Lee and devoted brother-in-law, Robert, of Powhatan, Va., Ruby Turner (Maurice) of Goochland, Va. and Margie Turner (Franklin); a host of nephews and nieces, two devoted, Lanette Lee and Amber Owens (David); two sisters-in-law, Signora Hubert and Louise Hubert; two special friends, Ms. Geraldine Phillips and Ms. Rita Stovall. A public viewing will be held Sunday, June 27, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland, Va. A Celebration of Life service will take place Monday, June 28, 11 a.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church in Powhatan with interment in the Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery, Palmyra, Va.www.mariangraythomas