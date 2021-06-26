Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Annette Smith
SMITH, Annette, 93, of Powhatan, Va., entered into eternal rest on June 21, 2021 in Richmond. She is survived by three sisters, Gladys Lee and devoted brother-in-law, Robert, of Powhatan, Va., Ruby Turner (Maurice) of Goochland, Va. and Margie Turner (Franklin); a host of nephews and nieces, two devoted, Lanette Lee and Amber Owens (David); two sisters-in-law, Signora Hubert and Louise Hubert; two special friends, Ms. Geraldine Phillips and Ms. Rita Stovall. A public viewing will be held Sunday, June 27, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland, Va. A Celebration of Life service will take place Monday, June 28, 11 a.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church in Powhatan with interment in the Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery, Palmyra, Va.

www.mariangraythomas

funeralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2021.
