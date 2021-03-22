Menu
Annie Mae Brooks
BROOKS, Annie Mae, 102, was born to the late Deacon King E. and Annie B. Brooks on October 22, 1918, in Hanover County, Virginia. She transitioned into her eternal rest on March 14, 2021. Her survivors include her three nieces, Lucille Lee, Audrey Dunk and Phyllis Robinson (Nathaniel); two nephews, Louis Hawkins (Linda) and Jeffrey Hawkins; and several cousins and great-nieces and nephews. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. Service private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our prayers are offered to our family members. I did not have the pleasure of knowing her. We are the Hunter branch of the family
Patricia Hunter-Jordan
March 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
March 22, 2021
