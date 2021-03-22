BROOKS, Annie Mae, 102, was born to the late Deacon King E. and Annie B. Brooks on October 22, 1918, in Hanover County, Virginia. She transitioned into her eternal rest on March 14, 2021. Her survivors include her three nieces, Lucille Lee, Audrey Dunk and Phyllis Robinson (Nathaniel); two nephews, Louis Hawkins (Linda) and Jeffrey Hawkins; and several cousins and great-nieces and nephews. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. Service private.