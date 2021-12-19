Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Annie Mae Tingen "Ann" Denny
1923 - 2021
1923
2021
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
DENNY, Annie Mae "Ann" Tingen, 98, passed away on December 16, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Ann was born in Person County, N.C., on March 14, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Otha and Bessie Long Tingen. Prior to moving to Richmond, she met and married the late Horace A. Denny Sr. Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Nothing was more precious to her than her family and nothing made her happier than being with them. She enjoyed working in her yard, keeping her home in spotless condition, cooking family dinners, the holidays and conversations with neighbors and friends. She was truly blessed to have remained in her home of almost 60 years until her death. This was possible due to the loving care, companionship and support of her family. She is survived by her sons, Horace Denny Jr. (Jean) and Gary Denny; granddaughters, Tinna Moxley, Stacey Lowery and Erin Denny; two great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Horace; she was preceded in death by her daughter, Frances Denny Yeatts; seven sisters and one brother. A private graveside service will be held at Dale Memorial Park, in Chesterfield, Va. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Linda K Tolliver
Friend
December 19, 2021
She was a wonderful neighbor. The kindest person I ever knew.I am privledged to have known her! Love you forever Miss Annie!
Reta Elwell
Friend
December 19, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 19, 2021
