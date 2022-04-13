MORRIS, Annie Mae, of Powhatan, Virginia, entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Morris; her parents, Mr. James M. Miller Sr. and Mrs. Pearl Booker Miller. She leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Delwood Morris Sr.; children, Delwood Morris Jr. and Pearl Boatwright; sisters, Edna L. Gordon, Juanita Gilliam, Gloria Baldwin, Mary Morris, Dorothy McGary and Babette Boatwright; brothers, Terry Miller, John Miller, Robert Miller and James Miller Jr. A visitation will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Virginia. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. at Passion Community Church, 4480 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetics Association. Condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2022.