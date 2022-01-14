OLIVER, Annie Cordelia "Annie Baby", 66, of Richmond, received her wings to heaven on January 13, 2022. She was born January 31, 1955 to the late Claude Lee Oliver and Lizzie Garnes. Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Harrison; five brothers and three sisters. Left to cherish her memories are two sons, Michael and Cornelius Oliver; a devoted sister, Florene Walker; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Concord Baptist Church Cemetery, Chase City, Va. Live streaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 24, 2022.