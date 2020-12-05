PERRY, Annie R. Gilliam, 77, of Glen Allen, transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Rev. Eddie L. Perry. Surviving are four children, Eddie L. Perry Jr. (Treva), Patricia A. Perry, Monica L. Russell (Kevin) and Curtis D. Perry; five grandchildren, Kevin Jr., Esperanza, Perry, Korey and Paul; two siblings, Pearl Little and Gaynell Parks; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mrs. Perry faithfully served our God, her family and the community. She retired from First Union Bank, then continued to serve as an administrative assistant at Virginia State University, where she dedicated her talent and time to the Human Resources team for several years beyond her official retirement from the bank. Annie considered herself an "honorary" Trojan and valued her time on the campus, giving "motherly" advice to the professors, staff and students. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A walk-through visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where a private Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020. Interment St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, 8131 Roxbury Road, Charles City, Virginia 23230. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the scholarship fund at St. John Baptist Church in her name. Online guestbook and livestreaming at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.