Annie C. Scott
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
SCOTT, Annie C., 77, of Richmond, Va. departed this life June 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Cooper; stepfather, Silas Anderson Sr.; and her son, Benjamin Brown Jr., affectionately known as "BB." She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 40 years, William H. Scott Jr.; son, Michael D. Brown (Nicole); daughter, Celeste A. Scott; granddaughter, Bria N. Dixon (Devin); grandsons, Brandon N. Dent and Brett N. Dent; sister, Sandra Akers; brother, Silas Anderson Jr. (Deborah); nephew, James E. Akers III; great-nephew, Javon K. Akers; devoted cousin, Mary Wilson (Richard); godsisters, Frances Gregory (Clayton) and Regina Harris; devoted friends, William and Yvonne Burrell, Normie Cameron, Lenora Thompkins, Cindy Goode Branch, Celestine Cox, Lillian Lewis, Hood Temple A.M.E. Zion family and a host of relatives and close friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hoping that you're comforted by memories, the caring of others, and the healing power of time.
Louise Crawley
June 13, 2021
Hoping that you're comforted by memories , the caring of others , and the healing power of time.
Louise Crawley
School
June 12, 2021
Our friendship and love will forever remain in my heart. I will miss you from all of our church services and functions.
Francina Williams
June 12, 2021
Sending prayers of comfort to the family of Annie Scott. Annie was a beautiful person with a kind and loving heart.God bless this family.
Brenda Y. Gray
June 10, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
The Scruggs Family
Family
June 10, 2021
Sending our heartfelt condolences to the family in the loss of our oldest cousin Annie. Our mother (Aunt Dot) cherished you dearly. May God be with you during this time of bereavement.
Renee Saunders
Family
June 8, 2021
