SCOTT, Annie C., 77, of Richmond, Va. departed this life June 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Cooper; stepfather, Silas Anderson Sr.; and her son, Benjamin Brown Jr., affectionately known as "BB." She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 40 years, William H. Scott Jr.; son, Michael D. Brown (Nicole); daughter, Celeste A. Scott; granddaughter, Bria N. Dixon (Devin); grandsons, Brandon N. Dent and Brett N. Dent; sister, Sandra Akers; brother, Silas Anderson Jr. (Deborah); nephew, James E. Akers III; great-nephew, Javon K. Akers; devoted cousin, Mary Wilson (Richard); godsisters, Frances Gregory (Clayton) and Regina Harris; devoted friends, William and Yvonne Burrell, Normie Cameron, Lenora Thompkins, Cindy Goode Branch, Celestine Cox, Lillian Lewis, Hood Temple A.M.E. Zion family and a host of relatives and close friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.