GOODE, Anthony W., 67, of Richmond, departed this life March 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Flora Goode; daughter, Shatika Goode; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021. Interment Riverview Cemetery.