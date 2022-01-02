JAMES, Anthony LaMar, gained his wings on December 24, 2021. Surviving are his parents, Phillip James Jr. and Irene Burton James; daughter, Adrianna Irene James; son, Michael Phillip James; sister, Tanya Lynn James Scott; fiancee, Misty Calvo; bonus daughter, Aliya Gardner; one aunt, Jacquelyn Diane Robinette (Norbert); best friend, Elias Mack; other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 1 p.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.