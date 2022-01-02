You were an inspiration even when you didn’t realize it. This world was just too small for your gifts, Lamar. Heavenly Father called you home way too soon, and just as we all were preparing to celebrate the birth of His son. I can’t help but feel that shows just how special you are. I pray for comfort for your family and loved ones. You have the answer to so many questions now, and I know We will see you again someday. You better be an usher when I get there, you hear me?? Rest in Heaven, Anthony.

Kristina Wells Classmate January 4, 2022