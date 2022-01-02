Menu
Anthony LaMar James
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway
Ashland, VA
JAMES, Anthony LaMar, gained his wings on December 24, 2021. Surviving are his parents, Phillip James Jr. and Irene Burton James; daughter, Adrianna Irene James; son, Michael Phillip James; sister, Tanya Lynn James Scott; fiancee, Misty Calvo; bonus daughter, Aliya Gardner; one aunt, Jacquelyn Diane Robinette (Norbert); best friend, Elias Mack; other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 1 p.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Roselawn Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
I am so sorry for your loss. Anthony was a kind soul and he brought so much love and joy into this world. I am grateful to have known him. Rest In Peace and God Bless.
Jenny Ollari
Coworker
February 18, 2022
Heather Harris

So sorry for the loss of this great friend. My you all be in peace
Heather Harris
Friend
January 13, 2022
Rest In Peace, Dad.
Michael James
Son
January 9, 2022
Lamar, we will miss you my friend. All of us truly treasure all the memories we made together. You were such a good friend and heaven is even brighter now with your wonderful joyous smile. Words can not begin to describe the impact you had on all of us. We will miss you.
Baylan Smith
Classmate
January 6, 2022
You were an inspiration even when you didn’t realize it. This world was just too small for your gifts, Lamar. Heavenly Father called you home way too soon, and just as we all were preparing to celebrate the birth of His son. I can’t help but feel that shows just how special you are. I pray for comfort for your family and loved ones. You have the answer to so many questions now, and I know We will see you again someday. You better be an usher when I get there, you hear me?? Rest in Heaven, Anthony.
Kristina Wells
Classmate
January 4, 2022
RIP Lamar and cya soon
James Knight
Friend
January 4, 2022
Tanya and family,
I am extremely sorry for your loss and the pain that you all are feeling.
Please take care of yourselves!
Corey Scott
Friend
January 4, 2022
It was so sad to hear about Lamar. I have so many great memories of him at Atlee Highschool class of ‘96.
Vaughan Covey
Friend
January 4, 2022
My deepest sympathy to my family he was a great boss
Debra Vallois
Coworker
December 30, 2021
I am truly sorry for his lost,he was a great guy that helped so many people.my deepest sympathy to the family.
Lena Khoury
Coworker
December 28, 2021
