FALCO, Anthony John, departed this life peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on November 5, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Shortly after, his family moved to the house that he grew up in on Harper Avenue in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. It was there he met the girl next door and love of his life, Rosanna Tedesco. They married on May 5, 1962, and celebrated 58 years of marriage together.
Anthony was preceded in death by his mother, Gilda Lonzi Falco; his father, Frank J. Falco; and his brother, Frank J. Falco Jr. He is survived by his wife, Rosanna; his three children, Lisa Hourigan (Mark), Anthony Falco Jr. (Keli) and Diana Strickland (Jay); 10 grandchildren, Mark Jr., Matthew and Grace Hourigan, A.J., Jake, Ryan, Luke and Vinnie Falco, Liam and Aidan Strickland; brother-in-law, Pat Tedesco (Dotti); nieces, Angela Samer (Gary), Christina Lacey (Paul), Andrea Strawley (Steven); nephew, Michael Tedesco (Christine); and many other great-nieces, nephews and close friends.
He graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1957 and attended the Pennsylvania Military College, graduating in 1961 with a B.S. in Business Administration. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He began his career with Honeywell, Inc. in 1962. It was Honeywell that brought his family to Richmond, Virginia in 1966. After 10 years at Honeywell, he went on to work at Robertshaw Controls Company for seven years. He completed his 35-year career in Personnel and Human Resources working 18 years with Reynolds Metals Company.
Upon his retirement from Reynolds, Anthony went on to join his son-in-law at Hourigan Construction Corporation where he worked for 10 years serving as Personnel and Safety Director.
He will be forever cherished for his integrity, love of family, unwavering faith, sense of humor and passion for food, both preparing and eating!
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Synergy Home Care, all of his caretakers and Medi Home Hospice for their loving care and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Glen Allen, Virginia. The service will be available via live stream, https://www.facebook.com/stmikesvillage
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or Medi Home Hospice - both of Glen Allen, Virginia.
