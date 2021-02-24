Menu
Antoine "Tony" Jasper
JASPER, Antoine "Tony", 58, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, February 1, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Julia Jasper Jones; father, Burley Jasper; son, Darren Gibbs; three sisters, Burlita Jasper, Genesia James, Wheknown Jasper Booker (Thomas); two brothers, Julian Jasper and Jabbar Jasper; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Roselawn Memory Gardens.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
Feb
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Roselawn Memory Gardens
VA
