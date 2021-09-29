KIDD, April Romers, at the age of 41, left this life on September 25, 2021. She fought breast cancer as she fought all things with her usual smile, comedy and determination. She took pride in making others feel hopeful and laughed in the face of cancer. She was courageous and loving and fought until the very end. She never knew a stranger and a comedic personality kept her spirits high. Just like her father, she will forever be remembered by the love and compassion that she showed everyone with whom she came in contact. She was preceded in death to the open and loving arms of her father, Bill Kidd Jr. Her grandparents, Bill Kidd Sr., Martha Kidd, Mary Hall and Edna Mae Glen, also await their reunion. She is no doubt snuggling on her nephew, Isaiah. She is survived by her greatest joys in life, her three daughters, Hallie, Piper and Ainsley. They made her life full and happy. She is also survived by the love of her life, Andrew Enteman Kidd. In addition, she is survived by her two sons, Austin (grandson, Jamie) and Brendon and their father, Michael Romers. She and Michael had a bond and a friendship that was unlike any other. Her mother, Norma Kidd Hughes, was one of her best friends and her biggest fan and she was thankful for her love and support. She is also survived by her grandfather, Eddie Hall; stepfather, Gilbert Hughes; sister, Michelle Calloway and her family; stepsister, Vicki Hepper and her family; stepbrother, Gil Hughes Jr. and his family; goddaughter, Kamryn Hancock and her family; aunts, uncles, cousins and, of course, her work family and fellow breast cancer sisters. She had numerous friends whom she considered family and could not have been more proud to have gone through this battle with them. The family will receive friends at Bliley's – Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. in Richmond, Va., on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 12 to 2 and 6 to 8 p.m. A service is to follow at Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville, Va. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Washington Memorial Park.
Kathleen Drumheller
October 4, 2021
April battled to stay on this earth as long as she could. She is with her daddy but leaves a hole here on earth.. Norma my thoughts are with you and your loving family.
Kathy Drumheller
Friend
October 4, 2021
We were saddened to hear of April´s passing. Our prayers are lifted up for the family that God´s grace and mercy will bring you comfort during this time of grieving. April was someone who could put a smile on your face and make you laugh. Her smile was contagious and she will be remembered by those who were blessed to have known her.
Denise and Emil Krevonick
Friend
October 1, 2021
My thoughts are with you all. April was always such an encouraging and strong friend.
So many hugs to Ainsley.
Trina Pulliam
September 30, 2021
Prayers for peace and understanding. What a beautiful soul gone way too soon.
Michelle Lerch
Friend
September 29, 2021
Andy, Michelle C., and family. I´m so very sorry for the loss of your loved one. May your hearts be filled with memories that will sustain you in the coming days and until you meet again on that beautiful shore! God bless!
Lynne DeShields
Other
September 29, 2021
I am so sad and sorry we lost April, she was truly one in a million. Having known her her entire life I know while we all grieve her leaving us, I take note she is in heaven with her amazing Dad, Bill Kidd.
I wish there wish there as more I could say to offer peace in this time, I only know as long as we remember them they are never gone. Praying for Gods peace for all of you.
Michael Young
Friend
September 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow
Ric Jarrelle
Other
September 29, 2021
My sympathy goes out to your family. She will be truly missed!!!
Jennifer Hays
Friend
September 29, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family and friends of April. I meet her several times when she would visit her mother Norma at work. When we were all younger. April was so bubbly like Norma. Bless you all. Janet L. Ziolkowski, former co-worker.
Janet L. Ziolkowski
Work
September 29, 2021
Norma, Halley, Piper, Ainsley and all of April´s family,
Seeing April´s smiling face in the obituary makes this even more less real. April was one of the strongest women I´ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. She was a beautiful soul.
May God be with you all as you navigate these difficult days.
Much love to you all!