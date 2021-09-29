KIDD, April Romers, at the age of 41, left this life on September 25, 2021. She fought breast cancer as she fought all things with her usual smile, comedy and determination. She took pride in making others feel hopeful and laughed in the face of cancer. She was courageous and loving and fought until the very end. She never knew a stranger and a comedic personality kept her spirits high. Just like her father, she will forever be remembered by the love and compassion that she showed everyone with whom she came in contact. She was preceded in death to the open and loving arms of her father, Bill Kidd Jr. Her grandparents, Bill Kidd Sr., Martha Kidd, Mary Hall and Edna Mae Glen, also await their reunion. She is no doubt snuggling on her nephew, Isaiah. She is survived by her greatest joys in life, her three daughters, Hallie, Piper and Ainsley. They made her life full and happy. She is also survived by the love of her life, Andrew Enteman Kidd. In addition, she is survived by her two sons, Austin (grandson, Jamie) and Brendon and their father, Michael Romers. She and Michael had a bond and a friendship that was unlike any other. Her mother, Norma Kidd Hughes, was one of her best friends and her biggest fan and she was thankful for her love and support. She is also survived by her grandfather, Eddie Hall; stepfather, Gilbert Hughes; sister, Michelle Calloway and her family; stepsister, Vicki Hepper and her family; stepbrother, Gil Hughes Jr. and his family; goddaughter, Kamryn Hancock and her family; aunts, uncles, cousins and, of course, her work family and fellow breast cancer sisters. She had numerous friends whom she considered family and could not have been more proud to have gone through this battle with them. The family will receive friends at Bliley's – Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. in Richmond, Va., on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 12 to 2 and 6 to 8 p.m. A service is to follow at Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville, Va. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Washington Memorial Park.



