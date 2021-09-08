Joe and I want to express our heartfelt sadness to your family on the loss of April and Charlotte. Though we didn´t personally know April, we understand she was a very loving and special person who treasured her family. We´re sure she made the world a better place for all whose lives she touched and her kind and persevering spirit will live on through Chase. We hope remembering the many special memories you shared with her and knowing that we care brings some comfort to all of you. We´ll keep all of you in our prayers.

Joe and Laurie Myers (Shannon's parents) Other September 9, 2021