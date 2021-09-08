KLEINMANN, April Grace Dankos, 39, of Stafford, Virginia, joined daughter, Charlotte Susan Kleinmann, in heaven on September 3, 2021. Charlotte became an angel on her birthday, August 26, 2021. April is survived by her husband, Lee; her son, Chase; parents, Jackie and Darlene Dankos; sister, Laurel Tyler (Aaron, Daphne, Ludivine); brother, John Dankos; parents-in-law, Wayne and Sue Kleinmann; and many Dankos/Tinsley/Henicheck/Kleinmann family members that love her dearly. She was predeceased by her grandparents, John and Theresa Dankos and Seth and Lillian Tinsley.
April was both as fragile as a flower and as tough as nails. Affected by meningitis in infancy, doctors said she wouldn't speak – she persevered and did. They said she might not learn – she earned a degree at Virginia Tech and a master's at Virginia Commonwealth. She was an enthusiastic Hokie. As a young adult, myasthenia gravis slowed her down, but she became a social worker and a pre-school teacher. She married, became a mother and cared for her family even as M.G. took her voice and hearing. She showed her love with her eyes and her smile. Her years as wife and mother were her happiest.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 10. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. The family would appreciate it if people attending the visitation and service would please wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed at www.reellyfeproductions.com
.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mary Washington Hospital for their care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Richmond Children's Hospital Foundation at support.chfrichmond.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 15, 2021.