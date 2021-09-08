Menu
April Grace Kleinmann
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
KLEINMANN, April Grace Dankos, 39, of Stafford, Virginia, joined daughter, Charlotte Susan Kleinmann, in heaven on September 3, 2021. Charlotte became an angel on her birthday, August 26, 2021. April is survived by her husband, Lee; her son, Chase; parents, Jackie and Darlene Dankos; sister, Laurel Tyler (Aaron, Daphne, Ludivine); brother, John Dankos; parents-in-law, Wayne and Sue Kleinmann; and many Dankos/Tinsley/Henicheck/Kleinmann family members that love her dearly. She was predeceased by her grandparents, John and Theresa Dankos and Seth and Lillian Tinsley.

April was both as fragile as a flower and as tough as nails. Affected by meningitis in infancy, doctors said she wouldn't speak – she persevered and did. They said she might not learn – she earned a degree at Virginia Tech and a master's at Virginia Commonwealth. She was an enthusiastic Hokie. As a young adult, myasthenia gravis slowed her down, but she became a social worker and a pre-school teacher. She married, became a mother and cared for her family even as M.G. took her voice and hearing. She showed her love with her eyes and her smile. Her years as wife and mother were her happiest.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 10. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. The family would appreciate it if people attending the visitation and service would please wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed at www.reellyfeproductions.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mary Washington Hospital for their care and concern.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Richmond Children's Hospital Foundation at support.chfrichmond.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Sep
10
Service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jackie, Darlene, and John: We wanted to reach out to you and express our deepest sympathy for this unbearable time in your lives. Although we didn't know April personally, we know that she has an outstanding family and we're sure she touched so many lives. May her family and friends be blessed with memories and know that her bright spirit will live on through all those she knew. Special thoughts and prayers go out to her husband and son. Love to you all.
Janice and Barry Zeigler
September 10, 2021
Jackie and Darlene. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you live through this challenging time. Much love
Heath Rada
Friend
September 10, 2021
Joe and I want to express our heartfelt sadness to your family on the loss of April and Charlotte. Though we didn´t personally know April, we understand she was a very loving and special person who treasured her family. We´re sure she made the world a better place for all whose lives she touched and her kind and persevering spirit will live on through Chase. We hope remembering the many special memories you shared with her and knowing that we care brings some comfort to all of you. We´ll keep all of you in our prayers.
Joe and Laurie Myers (Shannon's parents)
Other
September 9, 2021
Butch Ball
September 9, 2021
Deepest condolences from your family of physicians at VCU Medical Center, Department of OBGN, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine.
Susan Lanni
September 9, 2021
Deepest sympathy...you all are in my thoughts and prayers... God bless.
Lisa Bane
September 9, 2021
Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless You!
Debra B Walker
September 9, 2021
Our sincerest condolences to you and your family.
John S Zuber, Sr and family
Friend
September 8, 2021
Jackie and Darlene, Sending you our Deepest Thoughts and Prayers, and may they lift you!
Bryan and Marlo Morrison
Friend
September 8, 2021
Our Beautiful Niece April will always be in ours hearts , So many precious memories of herShe was so very sweet and loving - we will miss her so very much , prayers for her family
Tracey and Tony Brock
Family
September 8, 2021
