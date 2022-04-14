CARTER, Aqueelah, departed this life April 2, 2022. She is survived by one loving son, Tamaine Carter (Shanell); two grandchildren, A'viyon and Asiah Carter; two sisters, Frances and Deborah; one brother, Johnny; several nieces, nephews and cousins; sister-in-law, Genita; and other relatives and friends, among them Thomas Carter; and lifelong friend, Georgia Booker. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. Family and friends assemble at 12:45 p.m. in the chapel.