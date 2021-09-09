BROWN, Archie William, 65, of Acme, Pa., passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. Archie was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Brown; and his father, Archie S. Brown. He is survived by his three children, Tammy Jo Peoples (Trevor), Sarah L. Brown and Matthew W. Brown; and siblings, Mary Lou Ritenour, Carrie Brown, Stella Vance (Alvin Jr.), Ruth Corbin (Floyd), Richard Brown (Sylvia), James Brown and Daryl Brown (Dawn). A visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Clover Hill Baptist Church, 3100 Courthouse Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23236, where a funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 11. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.
I have worked with Archie many times over the years. He was an extra ordinary individual to say the least. He will be missed on and off of the construction sites.
Chris Fowler
Work
September 13, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Brown family. Archie was more that an employer to me. He was more like a brother and I will forever miss that big mouth shouting commands on the job. He may have been small in stature but he was a giant in heart. RIP Archie Brown, my friend forever!!!
Rev JD Harrison
Friend
September 11, 2021
I m so sorry for your loss. Brothers are so special. Remember all the good times you had with Archie.
Elsie Vaughan
September 9, 2021
Pop you will be missed, thank you for all the wonderful memories and laughter. And the push to get back to who I am. Joe P said it. Who you know.......