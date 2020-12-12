GREEN, Ardell E., 81, of New Kent, departed this life Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her husband of 44 years, Richard H. Green Sr.; daughter, Rhonda K. Thorpe (Herman Jr.); sons, Wayne E. Fleming, Dennis E. Fleming (Rosalind) and Nathan B. Fleming; sisters, Mary Townes (Sampson), Edith Brooks (Maurice) and Alice Bibbs; brother, Earl Mason (Ruby); 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, in the March Funeral Home chapel, with live streaming available. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.