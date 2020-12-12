Menu
Ardell E. Green
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
GREEN, Ardell E., 81, of New Kent, departed this life Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her husband of 44 years, Richard H. Green Sr.; daughter, Rhonda K. Thorpe (Herman Jr.); sons, Wayne E. Fleming, Dennis E. Fleming (Rosalind) and Nathan B. Fleming; sisters, Mary Townes (Sampson), Edith Brooks (Maurice) and Alice Bibbs; brother, Earl Mason (Ruby); 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, in the March Funeral Home chapel, with live streaming available. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Missing you. Forever in my heart. Continue to Rest In Heaven.
rhonda thorpe
Family
December 6, 2021
Love You
rhonda thorpe
December 16, 2020
Until we meet again Rest In Peace Love You Always
rhonda thorpe
December 16, 2020
