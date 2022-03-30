Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Ardie Cornelius Flowers Sr.
FLOWERS, Ardie Cornelius, Sr., 99, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, March 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cora Flowers; daughter, Cassandra Flowers; sisters, Amanda and Rosa. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, daughters, Carolyn Flowers-White, Alice Flowers, Alberta Marie Flowers; sons, Ardie Jr. and Angelo Flowers; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; mother of his children, Alberta H. Flowers; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, in the March Funeral Home Chapel with livestreaming. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.
