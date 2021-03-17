ROGERS, Arlan D., "Dick," of Richmond, Va., died peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021, of natural causes. Born December 4, 1932, in Cambridge, Mass., son of the late Frank and Grace Rogers. Dick graduated in 1954 from Stevens Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a standout lacrosse player, played in the 1954 North-South Lacrosse game and was named Honorable Mention All-American player. Dick was elected to Stevens' Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004. Dick also earned a master's degree from Northeastern University and served in the Air Force from 1954 to '56. Working for General Electric in Boston, he met his wife, Carol Meaney Rogers. They were happily married from 1961 until her passing in 2014. Carol and Dick spent 20-plus years in Denver. He loved skiing and running, and even ran the Denver Marathon. Carol and Dick retired to the Chesapeake Bay area and spent 22 years on the water, sailing, gardening and spending time with grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his sister, Sally Rogers Hobbie. He is survived by his brother, Terry Rogers of Seattle, Wash.; sister, Virginia Hobbie of Mass.; children, Neil Rogers and wife, Christina, of Seattle, Wash.; daughters, Kristin Neri, and Wendy and husband, Arch Wallace, of Richmond; and his grandchildren, Nina Castro, James and Olivia Neri and Lucy and David Wallace. Dick was a kind, genuine and generous man who was loved by everyone. A lover of family and bluegrass music, he lived each day to the fullest and will be greatly missed. No service will be held due to COVID-19. The family would like to thank Naborforce, who helped care for Dick the last two years.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.