Arlene Claire Booth
BOOTH, Arlene Claire, 71, of Hanover County, went to be the Lord on December 18, 2020. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Alberta Morgan. Arlene leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 40 years, Don; four children, David (Alexa), Daniel (Meghan), Sarah (Jose) and Rebekah; four grandchildren, Madelyn, Gabriel, Hudson and Lincoln; a twin sister, Darlene Dulkis; and brother, Ken Morgan. Arlene's first love was her faith and family. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She is greatly loved and will be terribly missed. A special thank you to the Women of Faith Class at Cool Spring Baptist Church, for their love and support over the years. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, at Hanover Memorial Park, 4447 Mechanicsville Tpk. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hanover Memorial Park
4447 Mechanicsville Tpk, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Arlene was a Dear Sweet Lady. I know she loved the Lord. She could have taught our class had she been able. Will miss seeing her in class in her Spot by the door. Don my thought and prayers are with you and the family.
Elsie Cannon
December 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss arlene was a wonderful sister
Ken Morgan
Family
December 23, 2020
Liz Keys
December 22, 2020
Vivian Avalos
December 21, 2020
Don and family, we loved Arlene through the years and her presence in our Women of Faith SS class will be missed. Praying for you.
Mona Townsend
December 20, 2020
