BOOTH, Arlene Claire, 71, of Hanover County, went to be the Lord on December 18, 2020. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Alberta Morgan. Arlene leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 40 years, Don; four children, David (Alexa), Daniel (Meghan), Sarah (Jose) and Rebekah; four grandchildren, Madelyn, Gabriel, Hudson and Lincoln; a twin sister, Darlene Dulkis; and brother, Ken Morgan. Arlene's first love was her faith and family. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She is greatly loved and will be terribly missed. A special thank you to the Women of Faith Class at Cool Spring Baptist Church, for their love and support over the years. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, at Hanover Memorial Park, 4447 Mechanicsville Tpk. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.