Arlene O. Coleman
COLEMAN, Arlene O., 82, of Manakin-Sabot, passed away October 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wiley; daughter, Debbie Johnson (Bucky); and many loving extended family members. She was loved and will be missed very much by her family. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with the family to receive friends starting at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to your favorite charity.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
