Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Arnold M. Hoffman DDS
ABOUT
Maury High School
FUNERAL HOME
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA
HOFFMAN, Dr. Arnold M., DDS, age 88, passed away at Atlantic Shores Seaside Health Center in Virginia Beach on October 2, 2021, from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Max and Lena Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his daughter, Cheryl; brother, Mervin "Buddy" Hoffman (Alene); and sister, Bertha Glaberman (Saul). Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Miriam Meyer Hoffman; children, Jennifer M. Morgan and her husband, Dennis, of Glen Allen, Virginia, Richard Hoffman of Norfolk, Virginia; grandchildren, Parker and Carter Morgan of Glen Allen, Max Hoffman of Norfolk, Virginia and Alexandra Blanton and her husband, Lawrence, of Wilmington, North Carolina; and great-grandchildren, Finley, Wyatt and Madeline Blanton of Wilmington.

Arnold attended Blair Middle School and Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia. He received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at the University of Richmond and graduated from the School of Dentistry at the Medical College of Virginia (now Virginia Commonwealth University) in 1958. After dental school, he served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and was attached to the United States Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. While serving in the Navy, he was assigned to the USS Boxer in Vieques, Puerto Rico and at one time deployed toward Beirut, Lebanon. After honorably leaving the Navy, he practiced dentistry in Norfolk and Virginia Beach for 44 years. He was a member of the Tidewater Dental Association, the Virginia Dental Association and the American Dental Association House of Delegates. He was a member of the International College of Dentistry and was selected as a recipient of the Simmons Award for excellence in dentistry in the Tidewater area. He valued all aspects of Judaism as a lifetime member of Congregation Beth El in Norfolk, Virginia. He served as a consultant in Forensic Dentistry to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, assisting in many cases in Norfolk, Virginia during his career in private practice.

Arnold was a gentle, gregarious and caring man who always welcomed others warmly. He took much pride in his dental practice and valued each of his professional relationships. He enjoyed traveling, playing poker, watching ACC basketball and cheering on his Yankees. Above everything else, he loved his family.

The funeral will take place on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. graveside at Forest lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia. Memorial donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for research in Parkinson's disease or the Cure Tay Sachs Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Forest lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
Funeral services provided by:
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Norfolk Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
My deepest sympathy for the loss of Dr. Hoffman. He was my dentist for 35 years. I have located another dentist since his retirement and I have tried several. He was a very gentle person and dentist. I had a great respect for him. So sa wgen I heard that this gentle man has to suffer with such a debilitating disease. May he rest in eternal peace. L
Mary Williams
October 25, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Coleman family
October 12, 2021
To Miriam and family I am saddened by your loss. Arnold and I met at Blair and we continued a relationship until his retirement. A wonderful dentist and person whose passing leaves a Hugh void
Gerry Zeno
October 11, 2021
Dr. Hoffman was always so gentle, warm and kind. Miriam, I send my love and condolences to you and your family.
Jennifer Singh
Other
October 6, 2021
So sorry to here of your loss. Loved him dearly. Think of him often. Love to the family. My family and I were patients.
Alma Kelly
Other
October 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Arnold was such a kind and gentle man.
Jane Good
Friend
October 6, 2021
Sending love to the Hoffman family from Leroy & Lacore addison !!!!
Lacore addison
October 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy
Allan S Zeno
Friend
October 5, 2021
Please accept my profound condolences on the passing of Arnold. He was a fine associate of my father, Dr. Harold Epstein, and a friend of our family. Warmest regards, Joel Aboard s/y Virginian, Kos, Greek Isles
Joel Arthur Epstein
Friend
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results