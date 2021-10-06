HOFFMAN, Dr. Arnold M., DDS, age 88, passed away at Atlantic Shores Seaside Health Center in Virginia Beach on October 2, 2021, from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Max and Lena Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his daughter, Cheryl; brother, Mervin "Buddy" Hoffman (Alene); and sister, Bertha Glaberman (Saul). Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Miriam Meyer Hoffman; children, Jennifer M. Morgan and her husband, Dennis, of Glen Allen, Virginia, Richard Hoffman of Norfolk, Virginia; grandchildren, Parker and Carter Morgan of Glen Allen, Max Hoffman of Norfolk, Virginia and Alexandra Blanton and her husband, Lawrence, of Wilmington, North Carolina; and great-grandchildren, Finley, Wyatt and Madeline Blanton of Wilmington.
Arnold attended Blair Middle School and Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia. He received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at the University of Richmond and graduated from the School of Dentistry at the Medical College of Virginia (now Virginia Commonwealth University) in 1958. After dental school, he served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and was attached to the United States Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. While serving in the Navy, he was assigned to the USS Boxer in Vieques, Puerto Rico and at one time deployed toward Beirut, Lebanon. After honorably leaving the Navy, he practiced dentistry in Norfolk and Virginia Beach for 44 years. He was a member of the Tidewater Dental Association, the Virginia Dental Association and the American Dental Association House of Delegates. He was a member of the International College of Dentistry and was selected as a recipient of the Simmons Award for excellence in dentistry in the Tidewater area. He valued all aspects of Judaism as a lifetime member of Congregation Beth El in Norfolk, Virginia. He served as a consultant in Forensic Dentistry to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, assisting in many cases in Norfolk, Virginia during his career in private practice.
Arnold was a gentle, gregarious and caring man who always welcomed others warmly. He took much pride in his dental practice and valued each of his professional relationships. He enjoyed traveling, playing poker, watching ACC basketball and cheering on his Yankees. Above everything else, he loved his family.
The funeral will take place on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. graveside at Forest lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia. Memorial donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for research in Parkinson's disease or the Cure Tay Sachs Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.