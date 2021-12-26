HORNER, Arnold Alden, 73, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alden Horner Jr. and Sara Horner. Arnold is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Evelyn Wilson Horner; daughter, Kelsey Parrish; grandchildren, David and Madelynn; brothers, Joseph Horner (Joy) and James Horner; sister, Sara Melton (David); and a niece and nephew. Arnold retired from the U.S. Navy, having served 20 years active and 10 reserved. He was also a member of Bon Air Baptist Church. Arnold loved wood carving and road trips on his Harley. The family will receive friends at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237, on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. Arnold's funeral ceremony will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to BABC endowment fund. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.