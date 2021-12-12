LITTLE, Mr. Arnold, Jr., passed away on December 2, 2021 at the age of 69 after a heroic battle with cancer.
Born in Lynchburg, Va. in 1952, he completed his B.S. in Finance (1974) and M.B.A. (1975) at Virginia Tech. He worked as both a CPA and business consultant, founding and running several of his own businesses.
Arnold loved history, politics, sports and the Virginia Tech Hokies, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with loved ones. A kind, dutiful, wise husband and father, Arnold had a wry sense of humor and infectious laugh. He is survived by wife, Susan; sons, Greg (Debbie), Robert (Kelly); and grandson, Henry; mother, Charleen; sister, Brenda; and brother, Bruce. He will be dearly missed. A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. December 18, at Welborne United Methodist Church, 920 Maybeury Dr., Henrico, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Welborne UMC or the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.