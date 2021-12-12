Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arnold Little Jr.
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
LITTLE, Mr. Arnold, Jr., passed away on December 2, 2021 at the age of 69 after a heroic battle with cancer.

Born in Lynchburg, Va. in 1952, he completed his B.S. in Finance (1974) and M.B.A. (1975) at Virginia Tech. He worked as both a CPA and business consultant, founding and running several of his own businesses.

Arnold loved history, politics, sports and the Virginia Tech Hokies, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with loved ones. A kind, dutiful, wise husband and father, Arnold had a wry sense of humor and infectious laugh. He is survived by wife, Susan; sons, Greg (Debbie), Robert (Kelly); and grandson, Henry; mother, Charleen; sister, Brenda; and brother, Bruce. He will be dearly missed. A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. December 18, at Welborne United Methodist Church, 920 Maybeury Dr., Henrico, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Welborne UMC or the American Cancer Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Welborne United Methodist Church
920 Maybeury Dr., Henrico, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Virginia
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cremation Society of Virginia.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
The first of our first cousins to pass away. Arnold will always be remembered as smart, fun and for me a great coach. Prayers continue for the whole family. We love you guys!
Kenny Shelton
December 14, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Arnold´s passing. Prayers for his mom, sister Brenda & all family members.
Karen Carwile Turner
December 13, 2021
Covia Tuscaloosa Plant
December 13, 2021
Sorry to hear of Arnold's passing..I was a few years behind arnaol and a few years before Bruce .I believe Brenda was a year or to above me also..when you went to boonsboro everybody know everybody..I remember Arnold as a very quit and smart boy..saying prayers for all of you..
Sharon Fortune callahan
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results