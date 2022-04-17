MADER, Mr. Arnott, The Richmond Dance Community and the International Dance Community have lost one of their most beloved members. Arnott Mader passed away peacefully in Richmond, Va., at 93 years of age on Monday, April 4, 2022. He was born September 30, 1928 in Kitchener, Ontario to the late Lloyd Mader and Minnie Mader. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Gwen Arndt; and nephews, Tom Arndt (Sheila), Dan Arndt (Jen) and Doug Arndt; and great-niece and nephews.
He received his dance education in Toronto at the Royal Academy of Dance and then went to London on scholarship at the Royal Academy of Dance. As a young dancer there, he appeared in two musicals before joining the Royal Ballet, with which he made four American tours and several European tours. While in the Royal Ballet, he danced the part of Von Rothbart beside Margot Fonteyn's Swan Queen. Returning to America in 1958, he performed at Radio City Music Hall for one year before joining American Ballet Theatre in 1960. With ABT, he toured Europe and Russia for six months. In 1963, he joined the tour of Camelot, followed by Hello Dolly with Carol Channing, Fiddler on the Roof and Carousel in 1965. He also toured with the Carol Burnett Show in 1962. In 1967, he performed at the White House in Hello Dolly with Carol Channing for President and Mrs. Johnson. He said one of the highlights of his life was the Hello Dolly tour with Martha Raye to Vietnam, where soldiers would sit out in the rain to see this production. His passionate retelling of these grand stories with his witty sense of humor are cherished by anyone that had the privilege and joy of his company.
Here in Richmond, he mentored and inspired generations of young dancers both at the Richmond Ballet, where he taught from 1981 to 2013 and at Virginia Commonwealth University's Department of Dance and Choreography, where he taught from 1990 to 2011.
He loved dance, the art form and he loved the process of teaching. Most importantly, he loved his students. In 37 years of teaching, he also directed the Fort Wayne Ballet, and taught at Cleveland Ballet before coming to the Richmond Ballet as full-time faculty. In 2012, Richmond Ballet honored him with the Lifetime Achievement Award while the company was on tour at White Lodge in Richmond, England, and he was the recipient of the of Richmond Magazine's Pollack Award in 2013.
Arnott traveled the world, first as a dancer and then as an inquisitive mind. Even in his late 80s, he still took the bus to Washington, D.C. to see dance at the Kennedy Center and to New York. He was an adventurer and an inspiration.
Generations of us, in Richmond and around the world; students, colleagues, family, friends and legions of your fans will so miss you, Mr. Mader. We have been warmed by your light! And are better for it. Bye for now, Ducks.
A memorial service and performance will be held in October 2022 (date TBD). In lieu of flowers, please consider extending Arnott's legacy by making a donation in his memory to Richmond Ballet to provide scholarships for aspiring dancers. To make a donation go to richmondballet.com/mader
. For more information about Arnott Mader, visit mykeeper.com/profile/ArnottMader
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.