Arthur Lee Buckingham Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
BUCKINGHAM, Arthur Lee, Jr., age 77, of Richmond, departed this life June 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lena Buckingham; two daughters, Dawn Wood (Gary) and Michelle Murrow; three sons, Aubrey Murrow, Andre Buckingham and Timothy Williams; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Harris and Mary Buckingham; one brother, Milton Buckingham; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Lena B. Hayes; three sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn Hite, Barbara Harris (Richard) and Betty Harvell (Victor); one brother-in-law, Eric Hayes; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Buckingham will be viewed Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday. Dr. Jean Cunningham officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 13, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Pop's passing. Such a wonderful soul. He will truly be missed.
Denise Washington Murrow
Other
June 10, 2021
Mary, you have my sympathy during Arthur's passing. Betty Waller M. L.Walker, Class of 1963
Betty Waller Gray
School
June 10, 2021
Deepest Sympathy thoughts an Prayers to the family (Davita)
Shirelle Scott
Other
June 7, 2021
Bless you on your heavenly journey, I always loved you like a big brother, Alene
Alene Wells
Family
June 6, 2021
