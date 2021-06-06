BUCKINGHAM, Arthur Lee, Jr., age 77, of Richmond, departed this life June 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lena Buckingham; two daughters, Dawn Wood (Gary) and Michelle Murrow; three sons, Aubrey Murrow, Andre Buckingham and Timothy Williams; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Harris and Mary Buckingham; one brother, Milton Buckingham; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Lena B. Hayes; three sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn Hite, Barbara Harris (Richard) and Betty Harvell (Victor); one brother-in-law, Eric Hayes; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Buckingham will be viewed Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday. Dr. Jean Cunningham officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.