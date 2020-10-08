NOWICKI, Arthur C., 85, passed away on October 2, 2020. Born in Natrona, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Robert and Anna Nowicki. He was a former Benedictine monk and political science professor at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and later had careers in vocational rehabilitation and financial services. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will always be remembered for his humor, dry wit, affability and good martinis. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his brother, Bernard Nowicki and his wife, Patti; Mary Jane Kramarik, Andrew Gregory, Tracy and Donald Graham, Keith Apffel, Alice Furgerson; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Robert and Anna Nowicki and Bernard Kramarik. Condolences may be expressed to his family at the Woody Funeral Home website.