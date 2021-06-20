CHADWICK, Mr. Arthur Andrew, of Hockessin, Del., passed away on June 2, 2021 at the age of 90. He was born July 22, 1930 in Elkins Park, Pa. He graduated from Penn State University in 1952 in Agricultural Economics and later, studied Economic Theory at the University of Pennsylvania. He then joined the Air Force as a Cadet during the Korean War. Arthur worked for Hercules Agricultural Chemicals in the International Department for 33 years. After retirement, he went into the orchid business with his son, Arthur Everett, founding Chadwick & Son Orchids, Inc. For the next 32 years, he was instrumental to its success. Along the way, he wrote dozens of articles for the American Orchid Society as well as a book, The Classic Cattleyas, now in its second printing. Another book, First Ladies and their Cattleyas: A Century of Namesake Orchids, is scheduled for this fall. He and his wife, the former Beatrice Anne Clark, of Milford, Conn., were competitive ballroom dancers under the instruction of Bryan Wells and gave regular exhibitions in the Wilmington area for 16 years. Art was also an avid ice skater for decades at the Skating Club of Wilmington. He enjoyed British comedy, gardening, French cooking, playing Bridge and teaching life lessons to his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Anne, of 60 years; son, Arthur Everett Chadwick of Powhatan, Va.; granddaughter, Olivia Chadwick of Raleigh, N.C.; and grandson, Arthur Edward Chadwick of Washington, D.C. He was predeceased by his daughter, Anne Chadwick of Hockessin, Del.; his parents, Arthur and Olive Chadwick, of Elkins Park, Pa.; and two cats, Baby Pokie and Furball. Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the American Orchid Society: secure.aos.org/donate
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.