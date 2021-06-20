What a loss to the Orchid World! I am a Cattleya lover and my collection of +700 consists of 95% Cattleyas! I have the 2nd Edition of The Classic Cattleyas which I find so informative and beautifully written. I live in Canada so I´m not able to get your orchids here which is upsetting to me however, being able to turn to my book is very inspirational. Thank you so much for your newsletters which I thoroughly enjoy and for all the tips you and your family share so that we can enjoy having Cattleyas grow and flourish in our own greenhouses! I am deeply sorry for your great loss .... however, he will long be remembered for all his great contributions to Orchid enthusiasts world wide. My sincere condolences to the family.

Marilyn Lew June 20, 2021