DANIEL, Arthur Clay, 88, of McKenney, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Herman and Viola Daniel; and was also preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters. He retired from Firestone Synthetic Fibers after 37 years.
Mr. Daniel is survived by his wife, Evelyn Daniel; daughter, Sheila Daniel; three sons, Arthur Clay "Artie" Daniel Jr., David Lee Daniel and Stephen West Daniel; three grandchildren, Ashley Daniel, Lisa Gillam and Dana Gill; seven great-grandchildren, David Stephens, Kelsey Elmore, Claire Elmore, Hayley Gill, Taylor Gill, Nicholas Gillam and Addison Gillam; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at Concord United Methodist Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Old Hickory Volunteer Fire Department, 25813 Courthouse Rd., Stony Creek, Virginia 23882.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.