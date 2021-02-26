Menu
Arthur Thomas "Tom" Fogg
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
FOGG, Arthur Thomas "Tom", 62, of Gloucester, Va., was taken home to Heaven from a sudden heart attack on Monday, February 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Arthur and Mary Daniels Fogg; and his sister, Connie. He survived by his wife, Suzanne Fogg; children, Andrew (Mary-Blair), Sara and Jacob; expected grandson due March 2021; brothers, Ronnie and David; along with several nieces and nephews. Tom was a wonderfully loving husband, father and friend. He was a devout Christ follower and enthusiastic member of the American Daylily Society. As a pharmacist, he was passionate about helping people during his 38-year career. Friends and family will be received at Bethany Place Baptist Church, 1501 S. Providence Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. on February 27, 2021, at 12 noon with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. A private graveside service at Dale Memorial Park will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tom Fogg to Coastal Community Church building fund, Region 3 Daylily Society or take your family out to have fun together.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bethany Place Baptist Church
1501 S. Providence Rd, North Chesterfield, VA
Feb
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bethany Place Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Suzanne. I am so sorry. Oh my goodness. Praying for you.
Faye manson
February 27, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Suzanne and family. Our thoughts are with you.
Pam Peck and Peggy (Daniels) McGhee
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers to Suzanne and the family. We will truly miss Tom at our RADS meetings. RIP
Julia Perkinson
February 26, 2021
