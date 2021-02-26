FOGG, Arthur Thomas "Tom", 62, of Gloucester, Va., was taken home to Heaven from a sudden heart attack on Monday, February 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Arthur and Mary Daniels Fogg; and his sister, Connie. He survived by his wife, Suzanne Fogg; children, Andrew (Mary-Blair), Sara and Jacob; expected grandson due March 2021; brothers, Ronnie and David; along with several nieces and nephews. Tom was a wonderfully loving husband, father and friend. He was a devout Christ follower and enthusiastic member of the American Daylily Society. As a pharmacist, he was passionate about helping people during his 38-year career. Friends and family will be received at Bethany Place Baptist Church, 1501 S. Providence Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. on February 27, 2021, at 12 noon with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. A private graveside service at Dale Memorial Park will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tom Fogg to Coastal Community Church building fund, Region 3 Daylily Society or take your family out to have fun together.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2021.