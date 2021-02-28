GREGORY, Arthur B. Sr., born December 6, 1930, in Richmond, Va., passed away February 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Cora Lee Shoulder Gregory; father, Hamilton B. Gregory Sr.; mother, Irene Stertz Gregory Sawyer; brothers, Hamilton B. Gregory Jr. and Garland Gregory. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Mitzi Gregory; son Arthur "Bernie" Gregory Jr.; and nephews, Michael Gregory of Milwaukee and David Gregory of Beaverdam. Art was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 244, Glen Allen Masonic Lodge No. 131, and the Tuckahoe Lodge No. 347 and was a resident of the Masonic Home of Virginia. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with the family to receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.