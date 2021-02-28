Dear Mitzi I had the opportunity to take care of Cora and Art. I am very sorry for your loss. Last words I shared with Art was to go give Cora a big hug from me. I am glad I had the opportunity to take care of both of them. Art mentioned that you are "daddy's girl" and you are very strong . I hope God gives you and your family strength. Love Ayse.

Ayse K. RN March 2, 2021