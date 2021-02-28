Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arthur B. Gregory Sr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
GREGORY, Arthur B. Sr., born December 6, 1930, in Richmond, Va., passed away February 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Cora Lee Shoulder Gregory; father, Hamilton B. Gregory Sr.; mother, Irene Stertz Gregory Sawyer; brothers, Hamilton B. Gregory Jr. and Garland Gregory. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Mitzi Gregory; son Arthur "Bernie" Gregory Jr.; and nephews, Michael Gregory of Milwaukee and David Gregory of Beaverdam. Art was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 244, Glen Allen Masonic Lodge No. 131, and the Tuckahoe Lodge No. 347 and was a resident of the Masonic Home of Virginia. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with the family to receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Mar
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Sad to hear that Uncle Art has passed. Deepest sympathies to Mitzi and Bernie from your cousins in North Carolina.
Karen Gregory Barnett
March 7, 2021
Bernie, and Mitzi we are so sorry about your loss we are going to miss Mr Gregory we no that your heart is heavy we are keeping you both in prayers
james & barbara
March 3, 2021
Dear Mitzi I had the opportunity to take care of Cora and Art. I am very sorry for your loss. Last words I shared with Art was to go give Cora a big hug from me. I am glad I had the opportunity to take care of both of them. Art mentioned that you are "daddy's girl" and you are very strong . I hope God gives you and your family strength. Love Ayse.
Ayse K. RN
March 2, 2021
I had the privilege to befriend Art and Cora. He was a truly kind and funny man. He will be missed deeply. Rest in peace, Arthur.
C
March 1, 2021
Dear Mitzi, Marc and I are keeping you in our thoughts and are so sorry for your loss. Marc is now the Master of Chester #94 Masonic Lodge and will share this sad news with the brothers. Sending you hugs and our heartfelt sympathies. Lisa
Lisa and Marc Just
March 1, 2021
I was a young man when I first met Mr. Gregory, I was a new member on the 1st Richmond Rifles. My Dad Lowell Shaw and Mr. Gregory were good friends. He was a true gentleman.
Carl Shaw/Ref: Lowell Shaw
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results