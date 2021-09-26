Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arthur Johnson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
JOHNSON, Arthur, born September 22, 1940, went to visit his family in Heaven on September 22, 2021, to finish out his birthday celebration. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mavis; father, Paul; three sisters and a brother. Arthur is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cora Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arthur enjoyed music, loved life and people. He will be forever missed. Cora will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Reid Chapel, Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Elon Baptist Church Cemetery, 14031 Verdon Rd., Ruther Glen, Va. 22546. Online condolences at www.nelsenashland.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Sep
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Elon Baptist Church Cemetery
14031 Verdon Rd., Ruther Glen, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest in peace bubba we will miss you very much
Mickey morris
Family
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results