JOHNSON, Arthur, born September 22, 1940, went to visit his family in Heaven on September 22, 2021, to finish out his birthday celebration. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mavis; father, Paul; three sisters and a brother. Arthur is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cora Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arthur enjoyed music, loved life and people. He will be forever missed. Cora will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Reid Chapel, Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Elon Baptist Church Cemetery, 14031 Verdon Rd., Ruther Glen, Va. 22546. Online condolences at www.nelsenashland.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.