MITCHELL, Arthur Lee, Jr., 94, of Blue Grass, Va., passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at UVA Medical Center. Lee retired in 1989 as Chief of Farmer Programs, Farmers Home Administration (USDA-Virginia State Office). He is survived by daughter, Betty M. Mitchell and husband, Brian Richardson, of Blue Grass. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.obaughfuneralhome.com