PIERSON, Arthur Hugh, Sr., 91, of Midlothian, departed this life Friday, March 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Ernest Pierson Sr.; and stepson, Marvin Harris. He leaves cherished memories to his loving wife, Dorothea Pierson; daughter, Robin Cozart; son, Arthur Pierson Jr. (Abrina); sister, Gloria Williams (George); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walkthrough visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 8 a.m. in the March Chapel with livestreaming available on the website. Interment Dale Memorial Park.