Arthur Hugh Pierson Sr.
PIERSON, Arthur Hugh, Sr., 91, of Midlothian, departed this life Friday, March 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Ernest Pierson Sr.; and stepson, Marvin Harris. He leaves cherished memories to his loving wife, Dorothea Pierson; daughter, Robin Cozart; son, Arthur Pierson Jr. (Abrina); sister, Gloria Williams (George); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walkthrough visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 8 a.m. in the March Chapel with livestreaming available on the website. Interment Dale Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
23
Celebration of Life
8:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
