To Ashley´s family, I am so very sorry for your loss. It´s difficult to accept that Ashley was taken at such a young age. My husband and I worked with Ashley at Capital One, and in addition to his kindness and authenticity, he was always a hard worker and a great team player. We enjoyed working with him, and we know how much his family meant to him. Wishing you comfort in this time of grieving. With heartfelt sorrow, Karen and Duane Diggs

Karen Diggs October 28, 2020