ANDERSON, Aubrey Martin, Jr., 96, of Aylett, Va., formerly of Highland Springs, born November 20, 1924, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He loved his family dearly. He was an amazing father and very proud of the fact that he had daughters while his brothers had only boys. He never met a kid or an ice cream cone he didn't like. After retirement, he and Mama traveled around the country, camping, as they saw the sights. He was a master electrician and jack-of-all-trades, who took pride in his work and was always willing to lend a hand. Whether riding his bicycle backwards or teaching himself to water ski, he was happiest when he was doing something. He was not much of a cook, but fed his sweet tooth with homemade coconut pies and brownies. He was a member of Babcock Masonic Lodge # 322 and always tried his best to live up to its tenets. He will be sorely missed, but he's now reunited with loved ones who have already passed on. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Bettie; special friend of 10 years, Nancy Leslie; and brothers, Francis and J. B. He leaves behind his daughters, DeAnn Norris and Dawn Brightwell; grandchildren, Jason Brightwell and Chelsea Kinn (Danny); great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Lily Kinn; and brother, Ed (Judy). A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, Quinton, Va. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.