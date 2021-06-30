MCGREGOR, Aubrey "Mac", 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriett E. McGregor. Mac is survived by his daughter, Valerie Haley (Wes); stepsons, Aubrey Mihalcoe (Susan) and George Mihalcoe; grandchildren, Devin, Brianna, Angela, Jennifer, Kyle, Taylor and Logan; great- grandchildren, Madison, Meagan, MacKenzie, Cameron, Everleigh; great-great- granddaughter, Finley; and his sister, Lacy Barker.
His memorial service with graveside will be held at Bruington Church, 4784 The Trail, Bruington, Virginia on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to American Cancer Society Relay For Life
via Shepherds UMC Team. Please make checks payable to Theresa Wilson, at the bottom in honor of Mac McGregor. Checks can be mailed to Shepherds UMC, P.O. Box 245, St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.