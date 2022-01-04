Menu
Aubrey Mae "Bucky" Stanley
1944 - 2021
STANLEY, Aubrey Mae "Bucky", 77, of Beaverdam, Va., passed away on December 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Mae Stanley Sr. and Helen Harris Stanley; and his wife, Ellen Epps Stanley. He is survived by his son, Darrell Stanley (Sheila); and his grandson, Wyatt Stanley. A native of Hanover County, Bucky lived and worked in his beloved Beaverdam his entire life. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School and attended North Carolina State University. He worked in the lumber and timber business, first with Stanley Lumber, a family business and later as owner of AMS Timber, LLC. Bucky served his community as a member of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors and was among the longest serving members of any Board of Supervisors in the Commonwealth. First elected to represent the Beaverdam District in 1983, he was elected 10 times and served 38 years on the board. In addition, he served as board chairman six times. Bucky was also a member of the Capital Region Airport Commission since 1986 and was chairman of that board four times. While Bucky dedicated his life to public service, his true passion was men's softball. He managed and sponsored many notable teams, including Stanley Lumber, Crossfire, Buckeye Softball, Mid-Atlantic Softball and Andy's of Ashland, traveling across the country and participating at the highest levels of the sport. He was recognized by being inducted into the Hall of Fame of several of the sports sanctioning organizations. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 7 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland, Va. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beaverdam Heritage Days Foundation at P.O. Box 132, Beaverdam, Va. 23015 or the Association for the Preservation of Beaverdam Depot at P.O. Box 86, Beaverdam, Va. 23015. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com for the Stanley family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you Bucky for our friendship and so many wonderful years of softball we were just a bunch of local guy´s with so much talent traveling and playing all over the United States we all put our mark on this sport being so successful in winning as one of the top softball teams in the nation! Thanks again now R.I.P. my dear friend, coach , & sponsor. Oggie43. Stanley Lumber Softball Club
Oggie Heppert
Friend
January 7, 2022
Our family will always have fond memories of Bucky (and Ellen) sharing breakfast, BBQ's and outings with us along with his Mother Marie, Uncle Tettle & Nancy Harris. We are also grateful for his service on the Board of Supervisors.
Carolyn Hartley Mills & Family
Friend
January 7, 2022
So sorry to hear about the passing of Bucky. My family and I have known him for over 40 years. He will be missed by all.
Suzanne Johnson
Friend
January 5, 2022
We are so very sorry for your loss. Bucky's positive impact on Beaverdam and Hanover County would be impossible to calculate. We were privileged to have known Bucky and Ellen for many years and are so very thankful for their friendship.
Buddy and Patsy Fowler
January 5, 2022
So sorry Darrell I remember your Dad as a nice man.He used to come in Dukes mkt.And also Cross brothers where I worked at both stores !! Hanover has some big shoes to fill !!!.
Mary Bailey
Friend
January 4, 2022
