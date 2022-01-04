STANLEY, Aubrey Mae "Bucky", 77, of Beaverdam, Va., passed away on December 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Mae Stanley Sr. and Helen Harris Stanley; and his wife, Ellen Epps Stanley. He is survived by his son, Darrell Stanley (Sheila); and his grandson, Wyatt Stanley. A native of Hanover County, Bucky lived and worked in his beloved Beaverdam his entire life. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School and attended North Carolina State University. He worked in the lumber and timber business, first with Stanley Lumber, a family business and later as owner of AMS Timber, LLC. Bucky served his community as a member of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors and was among the longest serving members of any Board of Supervisors in the Commonwealth. First elected to represent the Beaverdam District in 1983, he was elected 10 times and served 38 years on the board. In addition, he served as board chairman six times. Bucky was also a member of the Capital Region Airport Commission since 1986 and was chairman of that board four times. While Bucky dedicated his life to public service, his true passion was men's softball. He managed and sponsored many notable teams, including Stanley Lumber, Crossfire, Buckeye Softball, Mid-Atlantic Softball and Andy's of Ashland, traveling across the country and participating at the highest levels of the sport. He was recognized by being inducted into the Hall of Fame of several of the sports sanctioning organizations. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 7 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland, Va. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beaverdam Heritage Days Foundation at P.O. Box 132, Beaverdam, Va. 23015 or the Association for the Preservation of Beaverdam Depot at P.O. Box 86, Beaverdam, Va. 23015. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.