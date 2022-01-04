Thank you Bucky for our friendship and so many wonderful years of softball we were just a bunch of local guy´s with so much talent traveling and playing all over the United States we all put our mark on this sport being so successful in winning as one of the top softball teams in the nation! Thanks again now R.I.P. my dear friend, coach , & sponsor. Oggie43. Stanley Lumber Softball Club

Oggie Heppert Friend January 7, 2022