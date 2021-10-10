WRAY, Aubrey E., 76, of Jarratt, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was the son of the late William S. and Helen F. Wray; and was also preceded in death by his brother, Morris G. Wray.
A lifelong Greensville County tobacco farmer, Aubrey was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed playing softball and later coaching.
Aubrey is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dolly R. Wray; two sons, Gregory D. Wray (Linda) and Christopher C. Wray (Torri); daughter, Courtney W. Gordon (Brian T.); five grandchildren, Michaela West (Ronnie), Cody Wray (Victoria), Collin and Marshall Wray and Mason Gordon; and a great-granddaughter, Evelyn West.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 11 at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd., Jarratt, Virginia.
A private committal service will immediately follow.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, Va. 23805 ([email protected]
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.