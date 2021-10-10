Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Aubrey E. Wray
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
303 S. Halifax Rd
Jarratt, VA
WRAY, Aubrey E., 76, of Jarratt, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was the son of the late William S. and Helen F. Wray; and was also preceded in death by his brother, Morris G. Wray.

A lifelong Greensville County tobacco farmer, Aubrey was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed playing softball and later coaching.

Aubrey is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dolly R. Wray; two sons, Gregory D. Wray (Linda) and Christopher C. Wray (Torri); daughter, Courtney W. Gordon (Brian T.); five grandchildren, Michaela West (Ronnie), Cody Wray (Victoria), Collin and Marshall Wray and Mason Gordon; and a great-granddaughter, Evelyn West.

The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 11 at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd., Jarratt, Virginia.

A private committal service will immediately follow.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, Va. 23805 ([email protected]).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Owen Funeral Home
303 S. Halifax Rd, Jarratt, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.