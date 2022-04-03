BATCHELDER, Mrs. Audrey G., 95, formerly of Richmond, passed away peacefully March 8, 2022, at her home in Flagstaff, Ariz., surrounded by love. She is survived by her son, Kurt N. Batchelder of Vail, Colo.; her daughter, Karen E. (William) Scott of Flagstaff; three grandchildren, Ian H. (Leslie) Batchelder of Hampton, Va., Megan H. (Carlos) Rodriguez of Lanexa, Va. and George D. Jackson of Flagstaff; four wonderful great-granddaughters, Haylee, Lydia, Maya and Aubrey; two brothers, Richard L. Gutterson of Raynham, Ma. and Norman S. Gutterson of Amherst, N.H.; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Born July 21, 1926, in Wellesley, Mass., she moved with her parents, Norman B. and Theresa N. Gutterson, to Ryegate Corner, Vt. She spoke often of a happy childhood, growing up on Fairview Farm, perched on a hilltop overlooking Ticklenaked Pond with views of the White Mountains of N.H.



After graduating from high school in Woodsville, N.H., she attended the University of Vermont, graduating with a bachelor's degree in education. She began her career teaching elementary school in 1948, in Wilder, Vt., where she met her future husband, Harold C. Batchelder Jr. After marrying in 1951, they moved from Vermont to North Carolina. She continued her teaching career as the family moved several times, finally settling in Richmond, where she taught in the Henrico County Public Schools from 1965 to 1991.



After the death of Harold in 2007, she moved to Flagstaff in 2010, to live with her daughter and to be closer to her son in Colorado. She embraced her new life and was welcomed by all of Karen's friends. Whether going on adventures around beautiful northern Arizona or getting together with friends and family, she always enjoyed herself immensely.



The family would like to thank all of the people who helped care for her the past few years. A special thank you and immense gratitude to her son-in-law, Will, who helped tremendously with her care over the last few months.



A graveside gathering is planned for the fall in Plainfield, Vt., where her ashes will be interred beside her husband. If you would like to celebrate this wonderful lady's life, don something red, take a bite of chocolate and lift a glass of red wine to the heavens and toast a life well-lived.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.