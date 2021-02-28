CONTI, Audrey Vial, 92, widow of Floyd C. Conti, predeceased by her parents, John and Lelia Vial, passed on February 26, 2021. She is survived by three daughters, Diane Conti Ellis (Jimmy), Carol Daniel Via (Mike), Pamela Conti; a son, Ronald C. Conti; five grandchildren, Brian Clark (Leslie), Micheal Clark (Aliceson), Heather Ellis Moore, Glenn Daniel (Meghan), Tonya Clark (Chris); 16 great-grandchilden, Kaitlyn, Brian Jr., Anthony, Matthew, Justice, Michael Jr., Dominic, Zachary, Brandon, Skyler, Logan, Blake, Collin, Hailey, Kristen and Mason; two great-great-grandchilden, Elly and Sebastian; two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Conti Slater and Pat Conti; plus several nieces and nephews. Audrey was a lifetime member of the Country Music Association and The U.D.C. The family would like to express our heartfelt graitude to the Parsons Residential Care Facility for the excellent love and care Audrey received from everyone there through the years she was there. A very special thank you to Mildred Thorep of the Parsons for being by her side in her last days and even before then. Graveside memorial ceremony to be at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2021.