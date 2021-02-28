CONTI, Audrey Vial, 92, widow of Floyd C. Conti, predeceased by her parents, John and Lelia Vial, passed on February 26, 2021. She is survived by three daughters, Diane Conti Ellis (Jimmy), Carol Daniel Via (Mike), Pamela Conti; a son, Ronald C. Conti; five grandchildren, Brian Clark (Leslie), Micheal Clark (Aliceson), Heather Ellis Moore, Glenn Daniel (Meghan), Tonya Clark (Chris); 16 great-grandchilden, Kaitlyn, Brian Jr., Anthony, Matthew, Justice, Michael Jr., Dominic, Zachary, Brandon, Skyler, Logan, Blake, Collin, Hailey, Kristen and Mason; two great-great-grandchilden, Elly and Sebastian; two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Conti Slater and Pat Conti; plus several nieces and nephews. Audrey was a lifetime member of the Country Music Association and The U.D.C. The family would like to express our heartfelt graitude to the Parsons Residential Care Facility for the excellent love and care Audrey received from everyone there through the years she was there. A very special thank you to Mildred Thorep of the Parsons for being by her side in her last days and even before then. Graveside memorial ceremony to be at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2021.
Honey, I will never forget all the trips to Richmond and all the holidays together. You and Papa are together again. Love and miss you very much. Rest in paradise Kelly & Elly
Kelly A Ferguson
March 12, 2021
My Love and Prayers to Audrey's Family. Audrey and Floyd were a wonderful couple and a joy to spend time with. She loved Indian Acres. She was so helpful to me with the Recreation Department and she loved coordinating the Beauty Pageants. I have so many great memories of our fun times at Indian Acres and our many trips to Nashville. I am so sorry for your loss.
Wanda Cushman
Friend
March 12, 2021
You are all in my prayers , what a wonderful person Mrs. Conti was fun loving , interesting , such a awesome lady. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Debbie Bohn
February 28, 2021
Love u hunny may u Rest In Peace now with pop love y´all 4 ever an always