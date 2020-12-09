ELLIOTT, Audrey L., 88, of Chester, Va., passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. Born and raised in Harrogate, England, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Annie Lamb; and was also preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, John W. Elliott; son, Charles W. Elliott; sisters, Beatrice, Lillian, Muriel, Marjorie, Mary Jane, Alma, Joan; and brothers, Thomas and Leslie. She came to America at the age of 22, where she met and married her husband, John W. Elliott. In 1959, she became a Naturalized Citizen. As an active member of Chester Baptist Church, she served on numerous committees. She was also a member of the Women's Auxiliary of VFW Post 2239. After more than 25 years of dedicated service, she retired as a securities trader for JC Wheat, which was later named Wheat First Securities. She was the first woman President of the Virginia Security Traders Association. She was an avid lover of horses and animals of all kinds and loved visiting the Outer Banks of North Carolina. She is survived by her son, John W. Elliott III (Mickey) of Chester; grandchildren, Michelle Carl (Greg) of Chester, Steven Elliott of Henrico; great-grandson, Justin Greedan; and several nieces and nephews in England. Interment will be private in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to corollawildhorses.com
, 1130 E. Corolla Village Road, Corolla, N.C. 27927. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.