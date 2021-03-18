ESTEP, Audrey Belle Selph, 83, of Sandston, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, James Jr.; and her sister, Edna Wellman. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, James Sr. "Jimmy"; beloved children, Doug (Michele) and Cathy (Jeff); daughter-in-law, Kim; grandchildren, Heather Flynn, Douglas Jr. and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Aaron and Christian, as well as Charles and Pooh. Audrey enjoyed going to the river, watching baseball and spending time with her family and friends. The family expresses deep gratitude for the loving care she received from At Home Hospice and her amazing nurse, Samantha. A service honoring her life will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2021.