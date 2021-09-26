FORD, Audrey Virginia Gray, age 90, formerly of Richmond, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Berkshire Health and Rehabilitation, Vinton, Va. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, William B. "Billy" Ford Jr.; daughters, Sherry Lee and Beverly Gray Ford; her parents, Lewis E. and Ellen J. Gray; brother, George E. Gray Sr.; and granddaughter, Kristen Virginia Harris. Audrey is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen F. and Robert K. Harris of Roanoke, Va.; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, William K. and Rachel Jankelow Harris of Alameda, Calif.; and numerous nephews and nieces, whom she loved dearly. She was a member of Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church. She was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Battlefield Post 9808 Auxiliary, and past President of the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, at Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where a Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, November 11, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Oakwood Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the Berkshire Health and Rehab for the excellent care she received for many years, and to the Good Samaritan Hospice Roanoke. The family requests no flowers. Please make donations to either a veterans related charity, or to the Huntington Court United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 3333 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Va. 24012, or to Good Samaritan Hospice Roanoke, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, Va. 24018. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.