Audrey Virginia Gray Ford
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
FORD, Audrey Virginia Gray, age 90, formerly of Richmond, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Berkshire Health and Rehabilitation, Vinton, Va. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, William B. "Billy" Ford Jr.; daughters, Sherry Lee and Beverly Gray Ford; her parents, Lewis E. and Ellen J. Gray; brother, George E. Gray Sr.; and granddaughter, Kristen Virginia Harris. Audrey is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen F. and Robert K. Harris of Roanoke, Va.; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, William K. and Rachel Jankelow Harris of Alameda, Calif.; and numerous nephews and nieces, whom she loved dearly. She was a member of Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church. She was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Battlefield Post 9808 Auxiliary, and past President of the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, at Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where a Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, November 11, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Oakwood Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the Berkshire Health and Rehab for the excellent care she received for many years, and to the Good Samaritan Hospice Roanoke. The family requests no flowers. Please make donations to either a veterans related charity, or to the Huntington Court United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 3333 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Va. 24012, or to Good Samaritan Hospice Roanoke, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, Va. 24018. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Nov
11
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Karen and family. I am so sorry for the passing of your mother. She was a special lady. May God wrap his arms around you and give you peace! Love, Mary
Mary Nelson Goin
Friend
September 26, 2021
The sorrow of the faithful is not that of permanent loss, but the tender sense of sadness that comes in saying good-bye for now to someone we love. May today's sorrow give way to the peace and comfort of God's love.
Richmond Retired Firefighters
Friend
September 26, 2021
