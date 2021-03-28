Diane and I , both worked at DMV and became close friends very quickly. Lily Loving soon joined us and we became a threesome. Being single, we three went to a lot of club functions together. We danced the night away at Much More together and just enjoyed each other´s conversations. Diane and l walked ten miles together to raise money for The March of Dimes. We encouraged each other and talked about how much our legs and feet aches. Diane was a Beautiful, happy person and a great mother to her daughter, Stacey. Stacey would play with my twin daughters, Shannon and Sharon in their swimming pool. Diane made a surprise dinner for me when I was attending VCU at night. She was a very kind and caring individual. I know, Diane was a born again Christian and I have no doubts that she is walking the streets of Gold in Heaven. Until we meet again in Heaven, may you be blessed with God´s and Jesus´s Great Love.

Belva R. Chesbro March 31, 2021