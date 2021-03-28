ODUM, Audrey Diane, 64, of Montpelier, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on March 23, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Richardson; son, Daniel Odum; grandson, Joshua; sisters, brother-in-law and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Cooper; and her parents. Audrey was a dedicated and caring mother, grandmother, sister, friend and DMV employee. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
Diane and I , both worked at DMV and became close friends very quickly. Lily Loving soon joined us and we became a threesome. Being single, we three went to a lot of club functions together. We danced the night away at Much More together and just enjoyed each other´s conversations. Diane and l walked ten miles together to raise money for The March of Dimes. We encouraged each other and talked about how much our legs and feet aches. Diane was a Beautiful, happy person and a great mother to her daughter, Stacey. Stacey would play with my twin daughters, Shannon and Sharon in their swimming pool. Diane made a surprise dinner for me when I was attending VCU at night. She was a very kind and caring individual. I know, Diane was a born again Christian and I have no doubts that she is walking the streets of Gold in Heaven. Until we meet again in Heaven, may you be blessed with God´s and Jesus´s Great Love.
Belva R. Chesbro
March 31, 2021
Audrey was a kindhearted, a generous person and one of my favorite people. As a recipient of her kindness, friendship and thoughtfulness, I will miss her greatly.
My deepest condolences to you and your family at this time.
Princess Cade
March 31, 2021
Audrey was such a wonderful person, always smiling. She will be missed by so many of us.
Bobbie
March 30, 2021
To the family, we are sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers for each of you. Diane we will miss you.
Joan Baughan and Johnny Edwards
March 29, 2021
Audrey always made me feel welcome at DMV from the first time I met her right up until the last time we spoke. She was always happy and upbeat and shared about her family and asked about mine. I'm glad we talked because I get to remember her smiling.
STP. Walt Reel
March 29, 2021
Audrey was a very kind soul. She was willing to help everyone, even this new guy who just started with DMV many years ago. She will be extremely missed within the DMV.
Rick
March 29, 2021
My thoughts are with all family and friends during this time of reflection.
Dwight Jenkins
March 29, 2021
Audrey was always so sweet and kind, a truly lovely person.
Anne Atkins
March 28, 2021
We share in your loss. Audrey was a kind, sweet and gentle soul. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Nancy Rodrigues
March 28, 2021
Audrey was such a sweet and lovely person. Her smile was so beautiful and she was kind to everyone. Such a bright spirit will be missed.May she rest in peace.
Daphne Altice
March 28, 2021
Many prayers for comfort.
Deby Jenkins
March 28, 2021
Mine and Allen´s heart felt sympathy for the loss of Audrey goes out to her family. She will truly be missed by everyone that knew her. She carried a lot of different titles; mother, grandmother, sister, coworker, friend, etc. She was fun to be with and very professional in her career. She will certainly be missed, may God welcome her into his kingdom.
Becky Lloyd
March 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. She was a sweet person and I have fond memories of seeing her at horseshows. Sending prayers.
Janet Rivara
March 28, 2021
Audrey was one of a kind in the way she loved and cared for family and fiends. I will miss our talks and her council. You Will Never Walk Alone
Bob Wall
March 28, 2021
Prayers to her family.
Helmer Gutierrez
March 28, 2021
Audrey was a very sweet person in many ways. It was a joy to see her smiling face at DMV. Prayers go out to the family.
Mary Cullom
March 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Audrey's family. I was so sad to hear of her passing. She was such a kind and beautiful person. She always had a smile and was happy to see you. I will truly miss seeing her at DMV. She's an angel now and will look over her loved ones from heaven.
Donna Bryant
March 28, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. Audrey was an awesome and caring friend and woman. Prayers for strength, peace and comfort.
Pamela Harrell
March 28, 2021
Diane was a very special friend. We shared so many great years of happy memories together. I thank God that she was a part of my life here on earth. She will be greatly missed but she left us with so many great memories full of love and happiness. We love you forever Diane.
Jody Swartz
March 28, 2021
My prayers and condolences to Audrey's family..she was such a sweet and beautiful person inside and out..I remembered the conversation we had last September 2020 about the number of years between the both of us at DMV..God has truly gained an angel
#RIPAudrey
Wenda Robinson-Mayo
March 28, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss, she was a sweet and beautiful person, she will be miss