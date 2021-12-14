WALLACE, Audrey Griffin, 98, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, of Lynchburg, formerly of Richmond, passed away on December 12, 2021. She was married to the late Thomas W. Wallace for 59 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Jackson (Robert) of Appomattox and Betty Holcomb (Greg) of Pulaski; one granddaughter, Courtney Fulcher (Eric); two grandsons, Wesley Holcomb (Heather) and Ryan Holcomb (Katelin); and three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Blake and Aubrey Fulcher.
In addition to her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by her sister, Hazel Sizemore; and brother, Heiter Griffin.
Graveside service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Westminster Canterbury, who lovingly provided exceptional care for her over the past 13 years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Westminster Canterbury Foundation, Payne Education Fund, 501 VES Rd., Lynchburg, Va. 24503.
"With long life will I satisfy you. And show you my salvation." -Psalm 91:16
Barbara and Betty. I'm so very sorry for your loss. Your Mom and your Dad were so special. Such great friends of my parents. May the Lord give you His peace during this time.
Phil Farmer
Friend
December 16, 2021
To Barbara and Betty and families,
Sorry that Audry has passed from us. She was a wonderful lady, always so kind and welcoming as I visited with she and Tommy on so many occasions with my father, George. I remember how Christmas wasn´t done until our family saw Tommy and Audry, either their coming our way or us theirs. Mom and dad talked of playing cards late in to the night at the beach sometime with them in their younger days. Friends through life!! Thank you for sharing the news of her passing so that so many happy memories can come to mind again. She had a full and wonderful life and family!!
May God bless and strengthen you through her loss.
Ted Robinson
Friend
December 16, 2021
Barbara, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. One of my fondest memories is seeing your Dad and her riding past my house on the way to church each Sunday. Your father always stopped and spoke or waved. Whenever I came to your house to play, she was always so sweet to me. May your fond memories of her, keep you strong during this very difficult time.
LaVerne Wanner
December 15, 2021
Barbara and Betty I was so sorry to hear of your mothers passing. But I must say she was blessed to live to be 98. My prayers are with each of you and your families.
Love and prayers
Lynda Adcock Weaver
Lynda Adcock Weaver
Family
December 15, 2021
To Audrey's Family:
I am sorry to see Audrey has passed. She lived a very long life with many blessings. Please know I am thinking of you all.
Sincerely, Janis