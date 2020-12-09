Menu
Audrey Hayden Winston
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
WINSTON, Audrey Hayden, of Henrico, peacefully transitioned from this life after a courageous battle on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Audrey was born November 26, 1945, in Hanover County, Virginia, to the late Sam and Helen Henderson Hayden. She attended elementary school in Hanover and John M. Gandy High School. Audrey received a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Virginia State University followed by a master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, which led to a teaching career in Richmond Public Schools from which she retired in 2003. She was married on March 28, 1970 to David B. Winston and to this union were born two sons, Justin (Leslie) and Jacelle (deceased). David and Audrey were wonderfully blessed with one grandson, Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory three living sisters, Bertha Nicholas, Vivian Taylor and Sheila Anderson; a host of nieces, nephews and devoted friends. She was loved and blessed by many caring neighbors she considered family. Her remains rest at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Virginia 23294. Her visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the funeral home. A private funeral will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, at affinityfuneralservice.com. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Dec
11
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
David and family, We´re saddened to hear of Audrey´s passing. One day prior to her illness we met unexpectedly on the isle at Kroger. I think it was Gods plan to have us both meet there in front of the peanut butter at that moment in time. Before I knew it she was comforting me and providing strength and comfort after a sudden loss of one of my family members. A scripture we shared was II Timothy 1:7, God didn´t give us a spirit of fear but one of strength, love and self control. May the prayers of those around you help you find the same spiritual strength and love in the days and weeks to come. Jeff and Janet Atkinson
Jeff
December 10, 2020
David may God bless and be with at this time and always. Rita
Marguerite L. Cowans
December 10, 2020
Our hearts go out to you, David and the Family - you are in our thoughts and prayers! The Waddells
Craig Waddell
December 9, 2020
