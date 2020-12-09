David and family, We´re saddened to hear of Audrey´s passing. One day prior to her illness we met unexpectedly on the isle at Kroger. I think it was Gods plan to have us both meet there in front of the peanut butter at that moment in time. Before I knew it she was comforting me and providing strength and comfort after a sudden loss of one of my family members. A scripture we shared was II Timothy 1:7, God didn´t give us a spirit of fear but one of strength, love and self control. May the prayers of those around you help you find the same spiritual strength and love in the days and weeks to come. Jeff and Janet Atkinson

Jeff December 10, 2020