WINSTON, Audrey Hayden, of Henrico, peacefully transitioned from this life after a courageous battle on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Audrey was born November 26, 1945, in Hanover County, Virginia, to the late Sam and Helen Henderson Hayden. She attended elementary school in Hanover and John M. Gandy High School. Audrey received a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Virginia State University followed by a master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, which led to a teaching career in Richmond Public Schools from which she retired in 2003. She was married on March 28, 1970 to David B. Winston and to this union were born two sons, Justin (Leslie) and Jacelle (deceased). David and Audrey were wonderfully blessed with one grandson, Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory three living sisters, Bertha Nicholas, Vivian Taylor and Sheila Anderson; a host of nieces, nephews and devoted friends. She was loved and blessed by many caring neighbors she considered family. Her remains rest at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Virginia 23294. Her visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the funeral home. A private funeral will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, at affinityfuneralservice.com
. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.