Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Audrian Belmont "A.B." Creasy Jr.
ABOUT
Manchester High School
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
CREASY, Audrian Belmont, "A.B.", Jr., 89, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 13, 2022. A.B. was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Doris Collins Creasy; as well as his father, Audrian Belmont Creasy Sr.; mother, Dorothy Craig Creasy; and one sister, Gwendolyn Wells. He is survived by his two daughters, Debbie Riley (Hugh) and Laurie Breeden (Rick); grandson, Hamilton Riley (Michelle); granddaughters, Anne Riley Franger (Andrew) and Emma Breeden; and great-grandson, AJ Franger Jr.; as well as his sister, Carroll Lee Carroll; and brother, Gordon Creasy. A.B. attended John Marshall High School and graduated from Manchester High School in 1950, where he was a star basketball player, while Doris was a star on the girls' team. One of his proudest accomplishments was obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout in 1947 in Troop 744 at Reveille United Methodist Church, where he continued serving as a Scoutmaster. He retired as Vice President from N. Chasen and Son in 1997. He was a member of Meadowbrook Country Club, where he and Doris loved playing golf. His grandchildren affectionately called him "Grandman." He was a quiet, humble man who loved his family; at 6 feet 2 inches tall, he was definitely our grand man. A private interment will be held in his church's cemetery, Providence United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. Your Dad will be greatly missed. Thinking of you and sending prayers. With deepest sympathy.
Dick & Rita
March 21, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results