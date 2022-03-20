CREASY, Audrian Belmont, "A.B.", Jr., 89, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 13, 2022. A.B. was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Doris Collins Creasy; as well as his father, Audrian Belmont Creasy Sr.; mother, Dorothy Craig Creasy; and one sister, Gwendolyn Wells. He is survived by his two daughters, Debbie Riley (Hugh) and Laurie Breeden (Rick); grandson, Hamilton Riley (Michelle); granddaughters, Anne Riley Franger (Andrew) and Emma Breeden; and great-grandson, AJ Franger Jr.; as well as his sister, Carroll Lee Carroll; and brother, Gordon Creasy. A.B. attended John Marshall High School and graduated from Manchester High School in 1950, where he was a star basketball player, while Doris was a star on the girls' team. One of his proudest accomplishments was obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout in 1947 in Troop 744 at Reveille United Methodist Church, where he continued serving as a Scoutmaster. He retired as Vice President from N. Chasen and Son in 1997. He was a member of Meadowbrook Country Club, where he and Doris loved playing golf. His grandchildren affectionately called him "Grandman." He was a quiet, humble man who loved his family; at 6 feet 2 inches tall, he was definitely our grand man. A private interment will be held in his church's cemetery, Providence United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.