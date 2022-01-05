TATRO, Aurora Cortez, 98, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with her Lord on January 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her sons, Ronald Tatro and Jedfrey Tatro; parents, Santana and Maria Ignacia Cortez; and her siblings, Santana Cortez, Ernest Cortez, Hernan Cortez, Baldomero Cortez, Jose Victor Cortez, Ruben Cortez, Betty Crafton, Anita Haber, Helen Villegas and David R. Cortez. She is survived by her children, Douglas Tatro (Peggy), James Tatro (Jean) and Jack Tatro; her daughter-in-law, Joan Tatro; grandchildren, Stacy Tatro Farrington, Aurora "Rori" Tatro Reed, John Santana Tatro, Christopher Tatro, Craig Tatro, Justin Tatro and Michelle Vegas; 10 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved sister, Aminta "Chick" Kittell (Larry). Born in New Gulf, Texas, she loved everything about Texas. Her love for the Dallas Cowboys was legendary. Aurora was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She retired from the Richmond Juvenile Detention home, operated the concession stand at Byrd Park and was a translator for Chesterfield County Courts. She touched the lives of many. Her family and extended family, her friends and co-workers would describe her as the life of the party. Services will be private. Interment in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 6600 Greenyard Rd., Chester, Va. 23831.
To the family of Tobby Tatro, so sorry for your loss. She will be greatly missed! RIP Aunt Tobby we will miss you and we love you!!!!!
Nadine and Bob, Doris Tatro
Family
January 9, 2022
Heaven is a MUCH LIVELIER PLACE WITH HER THERE! She was so much fun to be around and to work with!!! My Condolences to all her Family and Friends!!!!!!
L. Dennis Collins
Work
January 8, 2022
Thank you Stacey for letting us know if our dear friend's passing. We were honored that God put Aurora, Mrs T, Mamacita, into our path in life and we are better people because of her. Anywhere you heard laughter, she was right in the middle of it. Her love of helping others and leaving everyone better than she found them was a task she performed with all her heart. We cherish her memory. God bless you all.
Jerry and Linda Jennings
Friend
January 6, 2022
Mrs. Tatro was definitely the life of the party. She was always smiling and cutting up. Cascarones are an Easter tradition I continue with my children because of her. Hers were so special and handmade. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers!
Love,
Krista Sauls
January 5, 2022
A wonderful person who was always full of life and love. A matchmaker who pushed me Into dating my current wife and mother of five of my children. God is lucky to have you (but he is a Redskins fan)
Steve Sommers
Work
January 5, 2022
i happend to see if your mom was alive i see she went to heaveb new years i admit i loved her at first but every thing had to changed. but j did love her as all of you my paryers and thoughts are with all of you i saw that jed has past away too may god bless him. take care god bless all of you
rosie delorenzo
Friend
January 5, 2022
My deepest sympathy to you all. Love you and keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. Dougie Jimmy and family
Kate Belcher Gregory
Friend
January 5, 2022
Our condolences on your loss. I know she was very important to you
Nick Masucci
Other
January 5, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Panther Charlotte
January 5, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with your family.