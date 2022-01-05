TATRO, Aurora Cortez, 98, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with her Lord on January 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her sons, Ronald Tatro and Jedfrey Tatro; parents, Santana and Maria Ignacia Cortez; and her siblings, Santana Cortez, Ernest Cortez, Hernan Cortez, Baldomero Cortez, Jose Victor Cortez, Ruben Cortez, Betty Crafton, Anita Haber, Helen Villegas and David R. Cortez. She is survived by her children, Douglas Tatro (Peggy), James Tatro (Jean) and Jack Tatro; her daughter-in-law, Joan Tatro; grandchildren, Stacy Tatro Farrington, Aurora "Rori" Tatro Reed, John Santana Tatro, Christopher Tatro, Craig Tatro, Justin Tatro and Michelle Vegas; 10 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved sister, Aminta "Chick" Kittell (Larry). Born in New Gulf, Texas, she loved everything about Texas. Her love for the Dallas Cowboys was legendary. Aurora was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She retired from the Richmond Juvenile Detention home, operated the concession stand at Byrd Park and was a translator for Chesterfield County Courts. She touched the lives of many. Her family and extended family, her friends and co-workers would describe her as the life of the party. Services will be private. Interment in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 6600 Greenyard Rd., Chester, Va. 23831.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.