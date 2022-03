MCKENZIE, Ayanna Fabiola, 20, of Midlothian, departed this life on August 29, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Raynele McKenzie; father, Derrick Freeman; two brothers, Malachi and Elijah Freeman; grandparents, Dr. Ray McKenzie and Dr. Faith Harris; and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.