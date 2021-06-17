EVANS, B. Roland, of Richmond, passed away on Monday morning, June 14, 2021. He was born on August 8, 1933 in Richmond and was the son of Bobi Richard and Evalyn Bowler Evans. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Jane Williams Evans. He is survived by his three adoring daughters, Susan Evans Maynard and her husband, David Bruce Maynard, Mary Carver Evans and Jane Scott (Scottie) Evans Mason and her husband, Robert Morris Mason; four grandchildren, Emily Williams Maynard, William Bruce Maynard, Evan Robert Mason and Anna Scott Mason; and his sister, June Evans Stephenson and her husband, John Douglas Stephenson. He was a devoted member and a Deacon Emeritus of First Baptist Church, where he served as Church Clerk for many years. He was a retired Major in the Virginia Army National Guard, a retired Vice President of Nations Bank (now Bank of America) and a 1956 graduate of the University of Richmond, where he played football. Roland enjoyed many hobbies, including woodworking, tennis, golfing and being on the water at Corocov, the family river home. His remains rest at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, located at 1771 Parham Road, where the family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. A private interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park for family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.