B. Roland Evans
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
EVANS, B. Roland, of Richmond, passed away on Monday morning, June 14, 2021. He was born on August 8, 1933 in Richmond and was the son of Bobi Richard and Evalyn Bowler Evans. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Jane Williams Evans. He is survived by his three adoring daughters, Susan Evans Maynard and her husband, David Bruce Maynard, Mary Carver Evans and Jane Scott (Scottie) Evans Mason and her husband, Robert Morris Mason; four grandchildren, Emily Williams Maynard, William Bruce Maynard, Evan Robert Mason and Anna Scott Mason; and his sister, June Evans Stephenson and her husband, John Douglas Stephenson. He was a devoted member and a Deacon Emeritus of First Baptist Church, where he served as Church Clerk for many years. He was a retired Major in the Virginia Army National Guard, a retired Vice President of Nations Bank (now Bank of America) and a 1956 graduate of the University of Richmond, where he played football. Roland enjoyed many hobbies, including woodworking, tennis, golfing and being on the water at Corocov, the family river home. His remains rest at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, located at 1771 Parham Road, where the family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. A private interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park for family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Jun
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
19
Interment
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To all of the members of the Evans family.....so sorry for your loss. But, I gotta say....Mr Roland is now with the love of his life, Mrs Jane...and in his new heavenly home with our Lord. I want to thank all of you for sharing him with me and all the others at FBCRICHMOND, where he always gave you a hug and made you feel welcome. I haven´t seen him since before this ugly pandemic, but, I did get that hug at that time. Such a sweet man who gave his all to whatever,wherever he served. He also wasn´t afraid to speak his mind.....and I loved this about him. He made all of us better for having known him. He, will surely be missed....and once again, thanks for sharing him with all of us. Blessings and peace
Martha Barnhill
Friend
June 17, 2021
My sympathy to the family. Roland was a wonderful person! We worked together at the bank and were neighbors for many years.
Margaret Parr
June 17, 2021
