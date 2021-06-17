To all of the members of the Evans family.....so sorry for your loss. But, I gotta say....Mr Roland is now with the love of his life, Mrs Jane...and in his new heavenly home with our Lord. I want to thank all of you for sharing him with me and all the others at FBCRICHMOND, where he always gave you a hug and made you feel welcome. I haven´t seen him since before this ugly pandemic, but, I did get that hug at that time. Such a sweet man who gave his all to whatever,wherever he served. He also wasn´t afraid to speak his mind.....and I loved this about him. He made all of us better for having known him. He, will surely be missed....and once again, thanks for sharing him with all of us. Blessings and peace

Martha Barnhill Friend June 17, 2021